Gaelic language survey goes live
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A survey is being carried out by Argyll and Bute Council to establish the needs of the Gaelic language, Argyll’s native tongue.
The survey was launched on Thursday January 14 and its findings will enable the council to make the best use of its resources while identifying which actions from the Argyll Gaelic Gathering are a priority for communities.
This information will then be fed into the council’s Gaelic Language Plan.
Council leader Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘Gaelic has played an important part in the history of Argyll and Bute for hundreds of years and it is vital that we continue to raise awareness of it within our communities.
‘Gaelic is considered to be the founding language of Scotland and we recognise the importance of the language in our communities where it continues to be used, yet it is at risk of dying out if people do not continue to use it.
‘We need more people to learn Gaelic and help us to preserve the future of this special part of our heritage.
‘I would urge you to let us know what things you feel are important by completing this survey, so that your views can be incorporated into our Gaelic Language Plan.’
To give your views in the survey, visit the Argyll and Bute Council website and click on ‘consultations’.