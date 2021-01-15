Climate impact needs ’emergency response’ – MP
The problems at the Rest are a symptom of a serious issue which will have a big impact on Argyll and swift action is needed, says the region’s MP.
Writing for climate charity Hope for the Future, Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara said ‘climate change is not someone else’s problem, it’s our problem’.
‘The truth is, it is here in Scotland, it’s here in Argyll, it’s changing our landscape and it’s affecting our everyday lives.’
With respect to the A83, he said: ‘The huge increase in rainfall, a direct consequence of global warming, has weakened the hillside and caused more debris to fall on the Rest and be Thankful in the past couple of months than in the previous 13 years combined.
‘So many of our businesses rely on the A83 and it keeps us connected to Glasgow and the central belt. It brings hundreds of thousands of tourists into Argyll every year and takes Argyll’s produce, including time-critical seafood, on the first leg of what can be a worldwide journey.’
Welcoming the Scottish Government’s ‘commitment to providing a permanent fix to this worsening problem’, he applauded the ‘heroic’ efforts of the workforce from BEAR Scotland, GeoRope and Jacobs to stabilise the hillside and rebuild damaged roads.
Mr O’Hara added that ‘…while we wait for the new road to arrive – incidentally, I still think it should be a tunnel – immediate action must be taken to find short-term solutions like the upgrading of the Glen Croe forestry road for haulage or upgrading to allow the Old Military Road and forestry road to operate a one road in/one road out system.’
He continued: ‘We are facing a crisis in Argyll; an economic crisis brought on by a climate emergency. And that demands an emergency response.’
Looking at solutions, Mr O’Hara pointed to Scotland’s climate change legislation, setting a target of 2045 for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, while Argyll and Bute Council has a decarbonisation plan to reach this target including waste, energy, offsetting emissions and more.
He ended on an optimistic note: ‘National low carbon investments may provide an opportunity for more balanced regional development within Scotland, including rural areas such as Argyll and Bute, helping to diversify our local economy.
‘Argyll and Bute, with all its natural beauty including valuable forests and peatlands, has an opportunity to take a lead in shaping what a net-zero Scotland could look like.’
PICS:
Brendan O’Hara MP with Kevin Campbell of BEAR Scotland at the Rest and be Thankful, following a major landslide in August 2020. no_a34Rest_Brendan02
A major landslide in August 2020 was followed by a second, pictured above, just weeks later. no_a38Rest_NewLandslide05