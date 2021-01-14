Scammers target COVID-19 vaccination
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
An alert has been issued by Neighbourhood Watch Scotland warning of scammers targeting the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Reports have been received that a fake NHS text message is circulating, telling people that they are eligible to apply for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Anyone clicking on the link is taken to a convincing fake NHS website that asks for personal details including bank account information.
Neighbourhood Watch Scotland co-ordinator Willie Clark said: ‘Any text message containing a link should be treated with caution.
‘The best way to find information from GOV.UK, or any other agency, is to visit that website via a trusted source such as through Google or Bing and do not click on links in unsolicited texts or emails.
‘There have also been reports of criminals making telephone calls and asking for payment over the phone before you can attend your vaccine appointment. The vaccine is free. If you receive such a call, please hang up immediately.’
If you think you have been a victim of fraud, let your bank know immediately.
If receiving unwanted phone calls, please let your service provider know.
You may wish to consider a landline phone with inbuilt call blocking functions, which are available via some supermarkets and online stores.
Contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000.