Run to Barcelona for Scotland’s mental health
Shinty fans are being urged to run for mental health – all the way to Barcelona.
But rather than an incitement to mass Covid rule-breaking, the call from the sport’s governing body is for people to raise funds individually for SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health.
Derek Keir, chief executive officer of the Camanachd Association, explained: ‘We are inviting anyone that wants to engage in a new year challenge to join us to raise awareness for the work of the Scottish Association for Mental Health.
‘We are attempting ‘5K a day’ but your challenge can be unique to your own interests and capacity be that a five-minute walk, couch to 5K, 15 minutes on a bike or five miles a day. Our objective is to enhance our mental wellbeing – following government guidance – during lockdown by getting ourselves more active and encouraging those around us to get involved to.
‘We have set a target of reaching the equivalent of Barcelona from Inverness (2,381 km), which is completely dependent on others joining up, so we need your help and your mileage but even if we only reach Carlisle we will have collectively been more active as a result.
‘We will also be raising funds for the Scottish Association for Mental Health and sharing information on the organisation throughout the month of lockdown.’
To support the association’s fundraising drive for SAMH, visit the JustGiving website and search ‘Camanachd Association’.
Mr Keir added: ‘We would love others to join us and help raise awareness. You can join the strava group here where we are hoping to track our total mileage – www.strava.com/clubs/camanachdassociation.’