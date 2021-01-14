Marjory solves school photo mystery
This photograph of a mystery group of scholars was published in last week’s edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser in a bid to identify the pupils and teachers, the school they attended and the year in which the photo was taken.
It was submitted by Anne Duff, who found it among items belonging to her late father, Ian MacDonald, a renowned historian and genealogist who died in 2013.
Anne did not think any of her own family members were in the image but thought it could have been taken at Glenbarr Primary School.
More information has now come to light after Alex Gillies contacted the Advertiser’s sister paper, the Campbeltown Courier, to say that the photo was actually taken at the primary school in Whitehouse, which is no longer in existence, probably around 1935.
Alex’s mother Marjory, now aged 92, is in the photograph and was able to name most of the other people, as follows:
Back row, left to right: teacher Miss Ellis, unknown, Billy Miller, Duncan Thompson, George Miller, unknown, Tommy Bird, teacher Miss Livingston, Margaret Thompson.
Middle row: Betty Bird, Margaret Miller, Marjory Bird, Rachel McGregor, Jessie Bird, Joanne Bird, Jenny Henderson, Audrey Graham, Elda McPherson.
Front row: Archie Miller, Robert Miller, James McGurk and Jackie Bird.
If any other readers can identify the two unknown pupils, please get in touch by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk.