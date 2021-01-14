Carols and garage music brighten Ardrishaig Christmas
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
After a year most would like to forget, Ardrishaig Church of Scotland minister David Carruthers urged people to brighten up Christmas on Sunday December 20 by singing carols on their doorsteps.
And people got involved – even if it meant playing music from a garage.
Reverend Carruthers said at the time: ‘For most folk there hasn’t been much to sing about this year and there will be very little community carol singing in churches or around Christmas trees. The rules and regulations put in place to control coronavirus have put paid to that tradition for this year.
‘But that does not mean that communities cannot sing Christmas carols, even while everyone keeps their distance.’
Carol sheets were made available for such Christmas classics as ‘O Come all ye Faithful’, ‘Still the Night’, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘Away in a Manger’ and ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.
The option was also there to donate towards Ardrishaig Social Club’s Pensioners’ Christmas Dinner for 2021.
From 5.50pm on the Sunday before Christmas the Ardrishaig church bell was rung, then at 6 o’clock folk joined in around the village, including a few hardy souls at Glengilp.
Resident Joan Barclay was one of those, and she explained: ‘Some people in Glengilp have come together from the start of lockdown last year to support each other and the carers.
‘Mary Stirling is our neighbour, and she has participated and brought great joy to our group.’
Mary is also an organist in Ardrishaig church, and decided to provide music to accompany the carol singers. But with social distancing and weather in mind, she took shelter in Joan’s garage.
Joan continued: ‘We took part in the carol singing and were lucky enough to be accompanied by Mary, from a distance in our garage, on keyboard.
She joked: ‘Thankfully Mary was there to support us, as we are not the best singers!’