Book your chance to speak to business Minister
With tighter restrictions just around the corner, a Scottish Government Minister wants to hear from business managers in Mid Argyll and Tarbert about their experiences in the pandemic.
Organised through Mid Argyll Chamber of Commerce, an online meeting with Jamie Hepburn MSP, Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills is set to take place next week, and the chamber wants to hear from businesses interested in taking part.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: ‘This would be an opportunity for the Minister to hear first-hand from businesses of their experiences during the pandemic, and also with the new restrictions announced by the First Minister on January 4.’
Though yet to be confirmed, the likely date for this virtual discussion is Tuesday January 19.
Time, however, is short to register, and chamber of commerce secretary Jane MacLeod would need to know by close of play on Thursday January 14.
If you are interested, contact Mrs MacLeod by email at jane@janemacleod.co.uk for more information.