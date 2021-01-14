A83 set for overnight closure for manhole repairs
The main trunk road serving Argyll will be closed overnight at Arrochar as manholes are repaired.
A section of the A83 between TwoStones B&B and the Lochside Guesthouse will be closed from 9pm on Friday January 15 to 6am on Saturday so that contractor Kier can safely carry out vital manhole repairs on behalf of Scottish Water.
A diversion route will be in place from Inveraray to Tarbet via the A819 to Dalmally and A82 from Crianlarich.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: ‘Road traffic management has been arranged in liaison with Transport Scotland. We thank affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding while this essential work is carried out.’