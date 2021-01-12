Shinty chiefs delay season start
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The start of the 2021 shinty season has been delayed after the latest Scottish Government coronavirus lockdown, set to be in place at least until the end of January.
The sport has been played over a summer league season, beginning in March, for the past 18 years – although this was interrupted by the pandemic in 2020.
Derek Keir, chief executive officer of the shinty’s governing body, the Camanachd Association, said: ‘It is clear with the government’s “stay at home” guidance that shinty cannot currently take place and this will delay any club’s pre-season plans.
‘Considering this and the safety of all involved I want to advise that we will delay the start of the 2021 shinty season to allow for an appropriate degree of pre-season preparation following lockdown.
‘Our competitions committee and board will meet at the end of January to consider the latest information and we will be in touch [with member clubs] at the earliest opportunity when we are clear on the length of lockdown restrictions to relay plans for local and regional competition that will begin our return to shinty competition, when it is safe to do so.’