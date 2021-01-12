Overnight closures ahead during A83 resurfacing

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Seven weeks of resurfacing work lie ahead on the A83, with overnight road closures meaning that delays are likely as vehicles are convoyed during ‘amnesties’.

Starting on Tuesday January 12, almost five kilometres in four sections of the trunk road between Glenkinglas and Clachan in Kintyre will be upgraded in a £1.45 million project.

Work is scheduled to be completed by Friday February 25, subject to weather conditions.

Work will start from January 12 to February 11 between Butterbridge and the A815 Dunoon road junction. During 23 nights, excluding Friday and Saturday, work will take place between 7pm and 7am with a 10mph convoy system in place.

Work then moves on to a section of the A83 at Corrranbuie, Tarbert, scheduled to be resurfaced during four nights between Sunday February 14 and Wednesday February 17.

Due to the narrow carriageway widths at this location, work will be undertaken using a full road closure for safety between 8pm and 5am each night. As there is no suitable diversion route available, amnesties will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am, during which vehicles will be escorted through the site under a 10mph convoy. Motorists are encouraged to arrive in good time to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period.

Next it will be a section at Clachan between Thursday February 18 and Monday February 22 – three nights, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

As at Corranbuie, work will be undertaken using a full road closure between 8pm and 5am each night with amnesties at 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am each night, when traffic will be escorted under a 10mph convoy. Drivers are encouraged to arrive in good time.

Over two nights from Tuesday February 23 to Thursday February 25 a section at Meall Mhor will be resurfaced, also using a full road closure between 8pm and 5am each night. Amnesties through the site will be provided at 9pm, 10pm, 12am, 2am and 4am each night when traffic will be escorted under a 10mph convoy. Again, drivers are advised to arrive in good time.

Access for emergency services through the works sites will be maintained at all times.

At all locations traffic management will be removed outwith working hours, but a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place, as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Strict physical distancing protocols, in line with Scottish Government Covid-19 guidance, will be in force to protect teams and ensure they remain safe at all times.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘This surfacing project across these four locations on the A83 will help address any defects and greatly improve the surface for motorists.

‘The overnight closures are essential for ensuring the safety of road workers and motorists due to the narrow widths of the road at these locations. We have taken steps to limit the overall impact of the project by carrying out the work overnight and avoiding working on Friday and Saturday nights.

‘Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’