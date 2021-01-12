Have your say on council boundary changes
A consultation on proposals for changes to councillor numbers and ward boundaries in Argyll and Bute closes on Tuesday January 26.
The Local Government Boundary Commission for Scotland conducted a consultation last summer on its proposals with Argyll and Bute Council and is now conducting a 12- week public consultation which opened on November 4.
Under the Local Government (Scotland) Act 1973, the commission is required to conduct electoral reviews at intervals of eight to 12 years.
The proposals for Argyll and Bute recommend a change from the current 36 to 34 councillors, across 12 (currently 11) wards.
Under the commission’s proposals, there would be island-only wards for Islay, Jura and Colonsay; Mull, Iona, Coll and Tiree, while the existing Isle of Bute ward would have two councillors rather than three.
There would be no changes to the boundaries of four of the existing wards: Cowal; Dunoon; Isle of Bute and Lomond North.
Oban is placed within a single ward to avoid breaking community ties. There is minimal change to the existing ward boundaries in Helensburgh, while reducing councillor numbers there from seven to six.
Ronnie Hinds, commission chairman, said: ‘Since the consultation began on November 4, we have received a number of responses offering helpful suggestions.
‘I’d encourage members of the public, community groups and other local bodies to look at the proposals and submit their views, whether they support or oppose our proposals, before the deadline.’
The commission is seeking views before final recommendations are submitted to Scottish Ministers.
For more information email lgbcs@scottishboundaries.gov.uk or visit the www.lgbc-scotland.gov.uk website.