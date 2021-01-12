Applications open for flexible food fund
A new fund has been set up to support adults and families facing financial insecurity across Argyll and Bute.
The Argyll and Bute Flexible Food Fund has been set up by the area’s council to make financial support and wider professional help to anybody in need.
Also involved in establishing the fund are the Community Food Forum, Bute Advice Centre and ALIEnergy (Argyll, Lomond and the Islands Energy Agency).
The initiative will help to support daily living expenses for households with low incomes and no access to cash savings.
If the claimant engages with the services, a second payment will contribute to a further month’s daily living expenses.
Council leader Robin Currie said: ‘Launching the Flexible Food Fund and offering crisis grants will provide a critical lifeline to so many people across Argyll and Bute.
‘The pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on our communities, many through no fault of their own.
‘With loss of income, additional childcare and closed businesses, there is a real need to provide as much help and support as we can.
‘We are working with trusted partners working remotely to cover the whole of Argyll and Bute. All cases are handled sensitively and in complete confidence.
‘We hope that by providing essential access to funds and much needed wider support, we can help people out of crisis and enable them to move forward and manage their available financial resources.
‘I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in difficult circumstances to get in touch. We are here to help.’
Anybody wishing to make use of the fund can access an online claim form on the council website at argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/flexible-food-fund
Further assistance is available by calling 01700 502784.