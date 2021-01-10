Police report – January 8, 2021
Expired MOT
After a vehicle was stopped by police on the A83 near Furnace at 11.15am on Sunday December 27, checks revealed the vehicle allegedly had an expired MOT. The driver, a woman aged 68, is now the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.
Drugs found
An 18-year-old man was searched by police at 6pm on Tuesday December 29 in Paterson Street, Lochgilphead, and found in possession of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
At 2.45am on Friday January 1 in MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, a man, aged 25, was searched by police and found in possession of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Window smashed
Sometime between 9am and 1.15pm on Friday January 1, a window in a house at Creag Ghlas, Cairnbaan, was smashed. Police are investigating the incident.
Resisting arrest and police assault
A 27-year-old man was arrested for behaving in an abusive manner at 7.45pm on Tuesday December 29 at Mansefield Road, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay.
The man allegedly struggled with officers who were arresting him and attempted to kick one of them. He was charged and a was report submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with information on the above should contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.