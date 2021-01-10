A creative blast from Scotland’s past
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
An Argyll-based theatre company is sending cheer across the globe with innovative video messages from Scotland’s past.
The Walking Theatre Company (TWTC) is a social enterprise based in Glendaruel, producing innovative outdoor theatre across Scotland and beyond.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, TWTC’s full diary of performances was emptied, leaving its company of professional actors and creative practitioners without employment for the foreseeable future.
Like many creative companies, the pandemic forced TWTC to take its work online, exploring opportunities to connect with audiences during such uncertain times.
Searching for innovative ways to reconnect with audiences at home and abroad, TWTC creative director, Sadie Dixon-Spain, created the ‘Clanagram’, providing paid employment for actors and producing virtual keepsakes for audiences.
Clanagrams are personalised video greetings, sending friends and family near and far love and good cheer, as TWTC’s team of professional actors bring to life a selection of Scotland’s great names.
The perfect gift for those with Scottish heritage, Scots in exile, or simply lovers of all things Scottish – a unique message from a Scottish hero, sent to them directly to celebrate a special occasion, or simply just to make them smile.
Visit www.clanagram.com to become a member of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s army and receive a message from the Young Pretender himself, a recitation of poetry by the national bard, or a tale from Scotland’s most famous outlaw, Rob Roy.
The arts have suffered immensely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and while tight restrictions continue to press pause on the live events industry, with the creation of digital performances and offerings such as Clanagrams TWTC aim to continue finding innovative ways of performing, bringing theatre back to audiences and offering creative professionals employment once again.