News from the districts – January 8, 2021
Kyles of Bute
People with a PA21 postcode in Otter Ferry, Kilfinan, Portavadie, Ardlamont, Millhouse, Kames and Tighnabruaich are invited to apply for funding from the Lamont Bequest Fund.
The original bequest was ‘to be distributed to the poor of Kilfinan’, but changes in society since its inception mean that Argyll and Bute Council’s Bute and Cowal area committee has updated the bequest rules.
Eligible individuals will receive £50, while families will get £100 and must be in receipt of Jobseekers Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Income Support or Universal Credit. People who are employed/self-employed, must be in receipt of some amount of Universal Credit as well.
Applications will be evaluated quarterly in March, June, September and December. The deadlines for receipt of applications are February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1.
For more information and to apply online, visit the www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/lamont-bequest webpage.
Kilberry
South Knapdale resident Agnes Wilkie sent the picture shown to the Advertiser, with the comment: ‘Funny sights you see out on a cracking Ne’erday walk in Kilberry…’
Anyone know the facts behind the sign, other than rogue marsupials roaming the region? Contact us on editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk if you know the story.
Argyll and Bute
Weather records kept at Benmore Botanic Garden in Cowal show that 2020 was the fourth wettest year on record, with total precipitation of 125.4 inches; 32 per cent (42 inches) greater than the long-term average. The wettest year on record is 1948 with a total of 3,365.0mm (132.5 inches).
Ten months of the year had precipitation greater than the long term average, while January, June, July, October and November could be described as wet. With 168 per cent more precipitation than average, February was the wettest on record and the second wettest month ever recorded at Benmore. By contrast, April was the fourth driest on record with total precipitation 74 per cent below the seasonal norm.
January was mild, with an average maximum daily temperature 1.9°C above the norm and an average minimum daily temperature 2.2°C above the norm. Average temperatures during May and June were also significantly above average.
There were 31 air frosts against a long-term average of 50 with January, February, and November having significantly lower occurrence than the norm.
Temperatures
- Highest maximum air temperature: 27.6ºC on June 25
- Lowest maximum air temperature: 2.5ºC on December 24
- Lowest minimum air temperature: -3.1ºC on December 30
- Highest minimum air temperature: 15.4ºC on August 12
- Highest minimum at grass level: 13.9ºC on June 24 and August 7
- Lowest minimum at grass level: -8.5ºC 0n December 30
Frost
- Air frost on: 31 days
- Last air frost: May 15
- First air frost: November 29
- Between last and first air frost: 198 days
- Ground frost on: 127 days
- Last ground frost: May 28
- First ground frost: August 29
- Between last and first ground frost: 92 days
Precipitation
- Total rainfall for year: 3,184.6mm (125.4 inches)
- Greatest rainfall on one day: 81.5mm on August 4
- Rain 0.2mm or more on: 273 days
- Rain 1.0 mm or more on: 231 days
- Rain 5.0mm or more on: 160 days
- Trace (between 0.0mm and 0.1mm): 52 days
- Total with measurable rain: 295 days
Other phenomena
- Gale on: 17 days (full gale conditions rather than gusts or non-observable night events)
- Hail on: 16 days
- Snow/sleet on: 15 days
- Thunder on: 2 days