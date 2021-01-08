Thought for the Week, January 8 2021
Can we can miss the beauty of a journey when our eyes are too focused on the destination?
Our new Christmas movie this year was the Pixar film Soul. This animated fantasy revolves around a character named Joe. He is a part-time music teacher, with a passion for jazz, whose life has not gone the way he expected.
Long story short, he gets an opportunity to play with his dream band. After this amazing gig, we find his character outside the jazz club, downcast and not feeling any different. His friend says: ‘You’re like a fish who’s looking for the ocean only to discover that the water you’re in is the ocean.’
He missed the joy of the day-to-day experiences, thinking the big dream would make everything better. What a lesson. We can chase the dream only to miss the journey.
Life in front of us is to be grasped and appreciated daily. As King Solomon said all those centuries ago: ‘It is good for people to eat, drink, and enjoy their work under the sun during the short life God has given them, and to accept their lot in life.’ Ecclesiastes 5:18.
2020 reminded us to appreciate the people and the things around us a whole lot more.
Dreaming and aspiring for better days is not wrong but let us not miss today while waiting for change.
Today – this day – is to be lived and enjoyed. Today – this day – is a day I can look up or I can look down. Today – this day – we have an opportunity to appreciate people and show love and kindness.
Whatever the destination, there is beauty on the way.
Reverend Chris Holden, The Fishermen’s Mission.