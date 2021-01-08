Tarbert pupils spread cheer in a tough year

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The sixth year in Tarbert Academy went above and beyond to create happiness and memories in 2020 – in what was a tough year for many.

On top of applying to university, learning to drive and keeping on top of their school work they have led many exciting projects which have had a noticeable positive impact on both the school and community.

As Hallowe’en could not be celebrated as normal, the sixth year pupils went out of their way to make it extra special by transforming the whole secondary school into a ‘spooktacular’ space with primarily hand-made decorations.

Due to Covid-19, classrooms had to be well ventilated which meant the windows were open, and during winter it could be cold for many pupils and teachers. Wearing jackets meant the school uniform was hidden so, led by school captain Jamie Blair, house hoodies were designed and ordered in time for Christmas.

As the annual Christmas concert could not take place this year, the sixth year did not want to disappoint people so a virtual concert was organised by vice captain Amber Blake, with the help of Tarbert Academy’s gifted students.

A video was compiled to showcase their many talents. Continuing with the Christmas fun, a lot of hard work and effort was put into decorating the school into a Winter Wonderland for everyone to enjoy, which included stables for all of Santa’s reindeer.

Finally, to thank the community for its continuous support throughout the year the S6 pupils wanted to show their appreciation by making hampers for people who may have been celebrating Christmas on their own this year.

Working with volunteer community support group Team Tarbert, they created hampers containing freshly baked goods as well as non-perishables and generous donations of soup, marmalade cakes and oatcakes from Tarbert Co-op.

Complying with social distancing, the sixth year pupils delivered these special hampers to people around the community.

Fiona McTaggart, Team Tarbert co-ordinator, said: ‘We were delighted when the S6 pupils asked for our support with this fantastic project. This leadership class should be very proud of themselves for putting a smile on many faces.

‘In these difficult times, and especially when they are in such an important time of their last school year, to put others before themselves is just wonderful.

‘I’ve also spoken with several recipients and they were absolutely thrilled to receive their hampers with a little something from the ELC, primary and secondary children. Such a wonderful act of kindness.

‘Well done S6.’