Announcements – January 8, 2021
DEATHS
BAPTY – Suddenly at the Campbeltown Hospital, on January 1, 2021, Neil Stuart Bapty, in his 71st year, Bayview, Low Askomil, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Helen Hamilton and a much loved father and grandfather.
CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home, Beinn Ghlas, Furnace on December 31, 2020, Alexander (Alex) Campbell in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Pearl MacCallum. Dearly loved and adored father of Hazel, Ronnie, Carol and Lorna. A much respected father-in-law of Ronnie, Mhairi, Douglas and Alastair. Devoted and proud Papa and Old Papa. Alex was a highly respected member of the local and surrounding communities, and a stalwart of Kilmory Shinty Club. A private family service was held in Cumlodden Parish Church, Furnace on Thursday, January 7, 2021, followed by Interment at Kilevin Cemetery, Crarae.
GREENWOOD – Peacefully at home, 2 School Park, Carradale, on January 1, 2021, Kenneth Greenwood (Ken) in his 78th year, dearly beloved husband of Molly, loving dad of Vicki, Yvette and Laura and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
WATSON – Peacefully at home, 24 Albyn Avenue, Campbeltown, on January 5, 2021, with family by his side, Robert Watson (Bobby) in his 96th year, much loved brother of Nancy, Sandy and the late Margaret, Donnie and Billy and a dear and loved uncle. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Bobby’s funeral will take place on Friday, January 8. The cortege will leave the home address, 24 Albyn Avenue, at 12 noon. We will travel down Millknowe, along Aqualibrium Avenue, around the Cross and up Main Street on our way to Keil Cemetery, Southend. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Bobby may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
MCCOY – The family of the late Margaret and Ken McCoy would like to convey sincere thanks to family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers and cards of condolence following the devastating loss of their parents. Heartfelt thanks to the Community Nurses who attended to Mum when she was still at home; to Drs Lazarus, Norrie, Toledo, Anderson, and to all the amazing and wonderful nurses who attended to our Mum and Dad during their time in hospital. Sincere thanks to Kenneth Blair and his staff for their dignified professionalism; to Fr. Tony Woods, David McEwan and Bill Brannigan for delivering a beautifully personal service; to The Glen for a lovely tea, and finally, a huge thank you to everyone who joined us to pay their respects to Ken and Margaret on their final journey. They will both be sorely missed.
IN MEMORIAMS
CAMPBELL – In loving memory of our precious son Kenneth.
Loved and missed every day
Forever in our hearts
– Love Mum and Dad xx
MCCALLUM – Muriel January 7, 2018.
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home
– Lots of love, Richard and Sharon xxx
MCLEAN – Agnes.
Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2008. Our dearest Nana – we love and miss you always.
– Senga, Sean and Millie and Maureen and family.
Precious memories of our dear Mum – forever in our hearts, Rene and Flora.
Also our beloved sister and a much-loved and missed auntie, Carolin McLean
– Promoted to Glory on January 6, 2018.