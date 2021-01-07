United Auctions Stirling market report January 3 2021
United Auctions Stirling, Sunday January 3 sold 4,374 prime sheep comprising of 3,716 prime hoggs selling to an average of 231.36ppk and 658 ewes and rams.
Old season lambs (3,716) – West Park (BTex) £122.00; Luckenburn (BTex) £120.00; Berrydyke (BTex) £117.00; Easter Ochtermuthill (BTex) £116.00; The Green (Tex) £119.00; Westhall (Tex) £117.00; The Green (Tex) £116.00; Longfauld (Tex) £115.00; North Inchmichael (Suf) £115.00; Drumdowie (Suf) £113.50; Blythbank (Suf) £108.000; North Inchmichael (Chev) £112.00 & £110.50; Newhouse of Glamis (Chev) £105.50; Easter Craigduckie (Cross) £108.50; Wardhead (Mule) £105.00; Luckenburn, North Deanhead & Blythbank (Mule) £100.00; Gilston (Chev/Mule) £104.00; Whirrieston (BF) £102.00; Whirrieston and Smithy Hillock (BF) £101.00; North Deanhad (BF) £100.00.
Old season lambs ppk (3,716) – Easter Bucklyvie (BTex) 322.00ppk; Newton of Crathie (BTex) 276.00ppk; West Park (BTex) 270.00ppk & 268.00ppk; Newton of Crathie (Tex) 269.00ppk; Torrax (Tex) 261.00ppk; South Ballaird (Tex) 260.00ppk; Newton of Crathie (Chev) 245.00ppk; Hallhill (Chev) 241.00ppk; Loanhead of Duchally, Snawdon & Newton of Crathie (Chev) 240.00ppk; Claish (Cha) 239.00ppk; Easter Bucklyvie (Suf) 238.00ppk; Wardhead (Suf) 237.00ppk & 236.00ppk; Fullarton & Pittenkerrie (Suf) 237.00ppk; Gilsotn (Chev/Mule) 236.00ppk; Cretlevane (Mule) 233.00ppk; Dupplin Estate (Mule) 231.00ppk; Blythbank (Mule) 227.00ppk; Ardacheranmor & Bows (BF) 233.00ppk; Bows (BF) 232.00ppk; West Bracklinn & Whirrieston (BF) 230.00ppk.
Ewes (658) – Westhall (Tex) £138.00; Carrat (Tex) £120.00; Wester Cambushinie (TexX) £118.00; Over Finlarg (TexX) £110.00; Westhall (Suf) £126.00; Smith Hillock (SufX) £114.00; Fullfordlees (SufX) £107.00; Over Finlarg (BFL) £93.00; Cretlevane (BFL) £91.00; Calfward (Mule) £90.50; Carrat (Mule) £90.00; Blythbank (Mule) £88.00; Woodhead of Mailer (Mule) £86.00; Powblack (Hamp) £90.00; Craighall (Chev) £88.00; Over Finlarg (Chev) £72.50; Dustydrum (Chev) £82.00; Kinclaven (Chev/Mule) £85.50; Glendamph (BF) £71.50; Blythbank (BF) £67.50; Over Finlarg & Auchenrivoch (BF) £67.00.
Tups – Cretlevane (Tex) £135.00; Fleurs (Tex) £128.00; Over Finlarg (Tex) £117.00; Over Finlarg (Lley) £109.00; Glendamph (BF) £94.00.