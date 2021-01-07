Recognise anyone in this school photograph?
A woman is appealing for information after finding an old school photograph while sorting through her late father’s belongings.
Anne Duff thinks the image, which was among her dad Ian MacDonald’s things, may have been taken at Glenbarr Primary School.
Although Anne’s mother, Ina Park, was born in Glenbarr and later lived in Clachan with Ian, the photo is not thought to contain any family members.
Ian, who died in 2013, was a renowned historian and genealogist which could be how the photograph ended up in his possession but his family wonders if anyone could put any names to the faces, confirm the location or date the photo.
If you recognise anyone, contact the Argyllshire Advertiser by emailing editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk with the details.