New Year Honours for Mid Argyll leaders
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Two Mid Argyll women are among the people recognised in the 2021 Queen’s New Year Honours’ list.
Anne Paterson, Argyll and Bute Council’s chief education officer until her retirement last month, has been awarded an OBE for her services to education, while Catherine Paterson, founder of the Dochas Carers’ Centre in Lochgilphead, will be honoured with an MBE for her services to healthcare and social care in Argyll and Bute.
Anne started her career as a primary teacher in Park Primary School in Oban and went on to work for nearly 39 years in education in Argyll and Bute.
She was Scottish Head Teacher of the Year in 2006 and, as head of Inveraray Primary School, led the creation of a centre for excellence for outdoor learning.
Anne said she was ‘lost for words’ when she heard the news, adding: ‘I have worked with some amazing people who have gone above and beyond for the children and young people in the area.
‘It is quite a fantastic honour to have been selected and a really special way to mark my retirement.’
Co-founder of the Dochas centre for carers almost 22 years ago, Catherine initially thought her nomination was a hoax and phoned London to check before accepting the news with delight.
She said: ‘I was shocked to have been nominated, thinking that others must be more eligible to receive this honour. However, I accept it gladly on behalf of all unpaid carers everywhere, the people who made Dochas happen, including my late husband and my family, and I thank the person who nominated me.’
Elsewhere in Argyll, receiving an OBE for services to rugby is former Scottish Rugby president Dee Bradbury from Oban. Christine Campbell, a scientist at Oban’s Scottish Association for Marine Science, is to be given an MBE for services to marine science.
Captain Barbara Campbell from Dunoon gets an MBE for her work with vulnerable people as master of the charity Jubilee Sailing Trust.
Postmaster Keith Rutherford is awarded a BEM for his services to Colonsay and neighbouring Oronsay.
Beverley Scoullar, chairwoman of the Lade Centre, gets a BEM for services to charity in Rothesay, while in Helensburgh Elizabeth Sarah Saunders, manager at Waverley Court care home, will get a BEM for services to social care in Scotland.