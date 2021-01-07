ACHA chairman ‘humbled by staff effort’ in pandemic

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Staff at a social housing landlord have been praised for maintaining services to tenants despite the pandemic in 2020.

Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) is Scotland’s eighth largest housing association and provides more than 5,000 affordable homes for rent, equivalent to more than 10 per cent of the population for Argyll and Bute.

Jim Milne MBE, the outgoing chairman, praised the workforce in the recently-published annual landlord report for 2019-20.

Mr Milne wrote: ‘Every staff member from the chief executive Alastair MacGregor down has endeavoured to maintain as normal a service as possible given the restrictions placed on them.

‘I have been proud to have been your chair during this period and been humbled by the efforts made by the staff, many ‘over and above’, to keep a safe roof over the heads of our tenants.’

He added: ‘We will come through this crisis, but the way ACHA operates will probably be different and some changes will depend upon medical advances over the next few months and possibly years. It would be wrong to speculate on the future at this moment in time.’

At ACHA’s annual general meeting in September, Mr Milne bowed out from the chairmanship after five years in the role, handing over to Councillor Roddy McCuish.

ACHA chief executive Alastair MacGregor said: ‘We are always pleased when we meet or exceed our targets but that doesn’t mean we are relaxing our efforts to provide the best service for our tenants and stakeholders.’

He said a major focus for the association was energy efficiency and tackling fuel poverty.

Figures for 2019-20 show that a total of £56.9 million passed through ACHA during the financial year.

There was £26m of income – the bulk of which was £22.5m from rents and also grants worth £2.7m grants and other income amounting to £800,000.

The report said: ‘Over the year we paid out £30.9m. Of this, £16.3m was spent on the existing houses, £9.8m through the investment programme and £6.5m on repairs and maintenance.

‘We spent £7.3m on services and running the organisation, £3.4m was paid out on building new houses, there is £2m of other costs and we paid £1.9m of interest on loans we have borrowed.’

Nearly 90 per cent of tenants feel that rents they pay are good value for money – higher than the Scottish national average.

The report said: ‘We are working hard to improve the quality of your home and deliver excellent service for you. This year we managed to collect 98 per cent of all rent due.’

Some 2,856 households – equivalent to 54.97 per cent tenants – had part of their rent

paid by housing benefit or universal credit.

The total of £10.1m received represents 46 per cent of the rent collected in the year, the report said.

It has houses across 11 islands and in every major settlement, employing around around 200 staff.