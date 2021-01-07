A83 at the Rest to re-open under convoy in daylight

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The main A83 carriageway at the Rest and be Thankful is to be brought back into service from the morning of Friday January 8 as part of a new system which will see daytime operation of the A83 when conditions permit and night-time operation of the adjacent old military road (OMR).

Implementation of this strategy, which will involve traffic being convoyed through Glen Croe on either the A83 or OMR, comes after a series of mitigation measures have been implemented on the hillside to protect motorists in the area.

From Friday, motorists will be safely convoyed in single file along the A83 at the Rest and be Thankful during daylight hours, 9am to 3.30pm, ensuring traffic can be safely managed past the steep roadside channels during daylight hours when conditions allow.

Heavy rainfall is, however, forecast at the start of next week so the daytime use of the A83 on Monday and Tuesday will be kept under review.

Due to the difficulties in monitoring the hillside above the A83 overnight, all road users will be diverted via the old military road, a single-track road which runs parallel to the A83 through Glen Croe, during the hours of darkness to ensure they are kept safe at all times.

The main A83 has been closed for safety due to a series of major landslips experienced in 2020. Teams have worked to design and install new mitigation measures adjacent to the OMR and on the hillside above the A83 which will help provide more resilient routes for traffic through Glen Croe.

A temporary bund next to the OMR roadside measuring 175m in length and 6.6m in height has also been installed, with teams working round the clock throughout the festive period to complete the work. This is designed to act as a barrier, providing additional resilience to the alternative route through the glen and provide greater confidence in keeping the route open in inclement weather.

Geotechnical personnel continue to monitor the hillside and conditions in the area, with engineers progressing with further construction work on another debris catch-pit on the A83 which will provide further resilience to the route.

Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘We’re pleased to reopen the A83 during the daytime from tomorrow after teams have completed a series of mitigation measures at road level and on the hillside above the route.

‘Motorist safety remains our top priority and we need to ensure we are doing everything we can to keep road users safe at all times.

‘The temporary bund on the OMR is nearing completion which will help provide greater protection to road users on the alternative route, giving us greater confidence in being able to keep the route open should weather conditions deteriorate.

‘Work also continues on the catch-pits next to the A83, which will help provide greater resilience to the route.

‘We’ll continue to closely observe the weather forecast and conditions in the area, with geotechnical teams closely monitoring the hillside.

‘As ever we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.’