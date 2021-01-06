Arrochar car park for sale
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
An Arrochar car park leased by Argyll and Bute Council has been placed on the market – for an asking price of £150,000.
Property consultancy Galbraith is handling the sale of what it describes in sales literature as ‘a prime 4.3 acre site with an active car park at Arrochar, Argyll and Bute’.
Harry Graham of Galbraith said: ‘The land includes an area developed as a car park and potentially offers the opportunity for alternative development, subject to the necessary planning permissions.’
The site extends to approximately 1.74 hectares (4.3 acres) in total, with approximately one hectare (2.47 acres) of grassland overlooking Loch Long.
A council spokesperson said: ‘The car park is owned by Luss Estates and it is the one nearer Arrochar. It has been leased to the council for a number of years but the lease has expired and Luss Estates has decided to market the property for sale.
‘The council has agreed with Luss Estates to continue to operate the car park in the meantime until the outcome of the marketing process is known.’