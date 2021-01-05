Lochgilphead fire station to be trialled as COVID-19 test base
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Lochgilphead fire station is one of two COVID-19 testing sites introduced as part of a government trial to increase access in remote and rural areas.
The trial test sites at Lochgilphead and Thurso fire stations will run between Wednesday January 6 and Friday January 29 in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).
Each site will be available Monday to Friday, for three and a half hours each day between 9am and 12.30pm.
People within driving or walking distance of these locations who have COVID-19 symptoms will be able to book a test slot by calling NHS Highland, who will provide details of the booking and what to do when people arrive.
If people drive to the site they can take the test themselves and leave it for collection by a courier. Or people can collect a test kit for someone else and bring it back for courier collection.
In addition to hosting the testing sites SFRS will provide logistical support, including test ordering and storage of samples ahead of courier collection.
Scottish Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: ‘With this trial our aim is to give people with COVID-19 symptoms in these areas more consistent access to testing, and to see whether this approach could be adopted across other remote and rural areas of Scotland if successful.
‘Our advice remains the same – if you develop COVID-19 symptoms (new continuous cough, fever or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste), you should immediately self-isolate and book a test. This is particularly critical against a backdrop of rising cases.
‘I am grateful to the SFRS, Argyll and Bute Council, Highland Council and NHS Highland for their excellent partnership working in making this trial possible, and for their ongoing support throughout the pandemic.’
Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, SFRS director of service delivery, said: ‘Our fire stations at Thurso and Lochgilphead are ideally placed to facilitate the distribution, collection and storage of test kits within a safe and secure location, providing a service far closer to home for those who may unfortunately be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
‘Both stations will maintain the capability to respond to emergencies.
‘It is imperative that everyone in Scotland has access to consistent testing and particularly within our more rural and remote communities. We will continue to support the Scottish Government, our partners and communities wherever possible through this challenging time.’