A sporting review of 2020
Sport in 2020 was dominated by one thing – the coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the challenges of the year, there were great performances from youth footballers, athletes, sailors and many more. Here we take a look back at a few highlights from the Argyllshire Advertiser’s pages, before and after the pandemic.
Red Star derby draw
Before the SAFL Premier One season was abandoned, Lochgilphead Red Star faced local rivals Campbeltown Pupils in January, with honours even in a 1-1 draw at the joint campus.
PIC:
51_a04RedStar02
Soggy shinty season opener
Glenurquhart players Michael Brady and Liam Robertson got to grips with Allan MacDonald of Inveraray on the opening day of the season in March. With the Winterton unplayable, Inveraray’s opening Mowi National Division fixture was reversed to Drumnadrochit, where the Argyll men lost by a single goal.
PIC:
Photograph: Stephen Lawson. no_a11ShintyGlenInv03_Lawson
Rhona hits the target
Lochgilphead High School S3 pupil Rhona Love travelled to the Scottish Target Shooting Air Championships in Edinburgh, earning a place in the senior ladies finals.
First qualifying for the junior ladies final, Rhona took the silver medal in the C class, finishing in fifth place overall.
PIC:
Photograph: Jack Greene. no_a12RhonaLove01_JackGreene
Tarbert charity shoot
Shooters turned out in numbers to test their skills at a charity event hosted by Tarbert Gun Club and organised by Craig Samborek, just ahead of lockdown. A total of £900 was donated to the Scottish Air Ambulance.
PIC:
no_a13CharityShoot01
Golf and bowls return
Golf and bowls returned cautiously as lockdown eased in the summer.
In August, Ian Mackinnon and Lewis MacNaughton won the open pairs at a sun-drenched Tarbert Bowling Club.
PIC:
no_a34TarbertBowls02
A single point from US Masters
Lochgilphead and Tarbert golfers made up the Robbie’s Reindeer team which contested the US Masters Texas Scramble final in September at Livingston, where 43 teams played for a trip to Augusta.
A brilliant effort saw the boys score 13 under par for 59-2.3 handicap for 56.7.
Sadly, a team from Dowanfield Golf Club had scored a 55.7 to take first place.
Their disappointment was eased with their prize of a ProQuip waterproof suit each and a fourball voucher for Kingsbarns.
PIC:
Robbie’s Reindeer – Ryan McGlynn, Robbie Wilson, Jim Hunter and Bruce MacNab. Ari Techner was unable to make the final. no_a40TexasScramble01