Mid Argyll ladies among New Year Honours
Two Mid Argyll women are among the people across the UK recognised in the 2021 Queen’s New Year Honours list.
Anne Paterson, Argyll and Bute Council’s chief education officer until her retirement last month, has been awarded an OBE for her services to education, while Catherine Paterson, founder of the Dochas Carers’ Centre in Lochgilphead, will be honoured with an MBE for her services to healthcare and social care in Argyll and Bute.
There are other Argyll awards for services to sport, science and the community.
And well known west coast accordionist and bandleader Fergie MacDonald from Acharacle also received an MBE for his services to Scottish traditional music.