Deadline extended for fresh Argyll music
MOJO, the popular festival celebrating home-grown Argyll talent, has extended its deadline for acts to apply to perform.
In common with other social events, MOJO 2020 could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers of the Ardfern extravaganza are hopeful that 2021 will allow bands and singers from across Argyll to delight the audience once again with their original music.
Aiming to hold MOJO at Craignish Village Hall on May 15, the deadline for demo submissions has been extended to March 7 to allow as many acts as possible to come forward.
The basic critera are:
- Your music must be original – no covers
- You can perform a 30-40 minute set of your own music
- You are from, or have strong connections with, Argyll
- You or your band are aged 16 and over
- To apply, musicians are asked to send a short description of their music accompanied with a demo – video, EP, Soundcloud, Youtube, are all accepted – to the MOJO Argyll Facebook page.
- Previous MOJO artists can re-apply, provided it is with new material.
For more information visit the MOJO Argyll Facebook page or call Dan Sloan-Griffiths on 01546 602429.