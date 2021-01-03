Police report – January 1, 2021
No insurance – vehicle seized
On Tuesday December 15 at around 3.15am, a car was traced by police on the A819 at Inveraray. Checks revealed that there appeared to be no insurance in force for the vehicle and the driver, a man aged 41, had a revoked driving licence. He was charged with the offences and the vehicle seized. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Shinty pitch damaged
The Winterton shinty pitch in the grounds of Inveraray Castle was damaged after a vehicle was driven over the pitch, creating ruts, at some point between Saturday December 5 and Monday December 21. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Theft by shoplifting
About 2pm on Tuesday December 22, in a shop in Lochnell Street, and another shop in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, some items were stolen. Police traced and arrested a 39-year-old man a short time later in Oban Road, Lochgilphead. The stolen items were recovered nearby. He was charged with the theft and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Drugs warning
On Thursday December 24 at about 3.50pm, in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a man aged 38 was searched by police and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The man was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Failed to provide breath sample
At around 6.30am on Monday December 28, a car was found to have crashed into a tree just off the A816 near Ardfern. A 51-year-old man was subsequently arrested for failing to state who the driver of the vehicle was and failing to provide a breath specimen. After being taken to Lochgilphead police station the man was charged with the offences, and for failing to provide a breath specimen. A report will been submitted to the procurator fiscal.