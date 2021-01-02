News from the districts – January 1, 2021
Inveraray
As reported in last week’s edition, Inveraray Community Council presented its annual Unsung Hero Awards just before Christmas.
And as promised, photos of the winners are published this week.
This year’s winners were David and Cathie Owen, proprietors of The Tipsy Laird shop.
Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers said: ‘David and Cathie have done so much for the community over the years in their own quiet way,’ adding: ‘I’ve never known anyone to be turned away empty handed when looking for prizes.’
There was also a special mention, flowers and a bottle for another Inveraray resident, Margaret Mather for her work helping neighbours during lockdown.
Joint winners of the Christmas house lights competition were Robert McKee, Robert MacCulloch and Allan Hendry.
Winner of the best Christmas shop window was Brambles, complete with hand-painted decoration.
Many in the Inveraray community, however, wanted to pay tribute to Linda Divers herself, who was presented with a surprise one-off award inscribed ‘To Linda, for being a star in 2020’.