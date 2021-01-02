Loads of love rescues Carla the champ
An Argyll couple have urged people to give a rescue dog a home after saying goodbye to their beloved pet – a past champion at Mid Argyll Show.
Rottweiler Carla was four years old when she was adopted from the Rottweiler Rescue Centre in Glasgow by Julie and Bob Grove from Eleraig, just north of Kilmelford.
Carla passed away a few days before Christmas at the age of 15.
She died a champion, having won the overall open dog championship at the 2019 Mid Argyll Show. With coronavirus halting the 2020 show, Carla never lost her crown.
‘She gave us loyal love for 11 years and had such a happy life,’ said Julie.
‘The kennels said she had anxiety issues when we first met her, and they felt she had cigarette burns on her ears and was frightened if anyone raised their hands to her.
‘I want to show what a good life a dog can have if you give them plenty of love and affection.’
Carla made the front page of the Argyllshire Advertiser in August 2019 after winning Mid Argyll Show, and Julie added: ‘Carla was looking forward to defending her title at the show in 2020 but it was cancelled due to Covid.’
In 2020 Carla developed a tumour in her mouth and had an operation in October to remove it. Sadly, it came back and she was unable to eat.
‘We had to say goodbye to her on Thursday December 17,’ Julie explained.
Though it is a bit too soon yet, Julie and Bob agree that they would have no hesitation in choosing another rescue dog.
‘Carla had an amazing life with us,’ said Julie. ‘When she came to us she was nervous of the car, but in those 11 years she learned to love the car, travelled by ships, trains, buses and recently she even ventured on a plane.
‘Wherever she went people would admire her. She made us proud of her each day and gave us so much love.’