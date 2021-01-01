Spreading a little cheer after a tough year
Hoping to lift the spirits and spread a little Christmas cheer, Co-op staff worked hard as Santa’s little helpers, donating and delivering to Mid Argyll charities.
Following a difficult year staff from the Lochgilphead store felt it was important to show their gratitude to the local community for all their support.
A total of £200 worth of stock, including festive treats and toiletries, was gifted to the residents of Ardfenaig Care Home to help them celebrate Christmas a little differently this year.
Alison Macdonald of Ardfenaig Care Home said: ‘We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the Co-op. The residents and staff appreciate the support.’
The Co-op’s generosity didn’t stop there, with a donation also made to the charity Moving On Mid Argyll (MO-MA), which received £250 worth of stock for its food bank.
Mid Argyll Youth Development Services was given baking goods to get the youngsters whipping up tasty treats in the kitchen; Badden Farm Nursery received products to be included in a hamper raffle; and, as part of the Co-op’s UK-wide initiative Little Acts of Christmas Kindness, the busy staff at Lochgilphead’s Royal Mail sorting office were treated to their tea break on the Co-op with a donation of tea, coffee, biscuits and sweets delivered to them as a thank you for all their hard work.
Lochgilphead Co-op manager Mark Crawford said: ‘I would like to thank all our customers for their support throughout a difficult year. We hope to continue work to help the area’s charities and support the community. We hope our customers had a merry Christmas and that 2021 is better than the past year.’