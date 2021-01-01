David Buchanan’s Retirement Podcast
‘October 30th last year was a momentous and emotional day in the Oban Times Office.
After 55 years, the newspaper’s longest serving employee Davie Buchanan logged off from his computer for the last time and stepped into the allegedly calmer world of retirement. Before he left however he got together with colleagues Martin Laing, Susan Windram, Lesley McKerracher, Stephen Day, Fiona Scott and Kathie Griffiths for a virtual chat and few hand picked, and repeatable, stories of his years at Oban’s favourite newspaper.
Davie joined the company as a fresh-faced youth in 1965, aged just 17. From humble beginnings in the OT office, with the emphasis on the tea, Davie moved on to be an apprentice compositor and linotype operator before desktop publishing came along. He was promoted to production manager then moved to page layout in the editorial department.
From hot metal and presses to Windows 10 and PDFs Davie has seen it all.