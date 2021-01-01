Christmas tragedy in Tarbert
Villagers were shocked and saddened after a fire in Tarbert during the early hours of Christmas Day in which a 41-year-old man died.
Joe McKay, chief officer with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) for Argyll and Bute, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire, said: ‘We were alerted at 5.31am on Friday, December 25 to reports of a fire at a residential property in Garval Road, Tarbert.
‘Operations control mobilised four appliances to the affected ground floor flat which sits within a two-storey building and firefighters extinguished the fire.
‘Very sadly, a man was pronounced deceased at the scene and our thoughts remain very firmly with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.’
SFRS fire investigation officers and police attended, and a Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed that are no apparent suspicious circumstances, with a report to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.