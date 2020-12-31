I can see a rainbow, see a rainbow, see a rainbow three
Inverliever resident Anthony Bingham captured this rare triple rainbow on his phone on December 12.
Double rainbows, which follow the same arc as each other, occur when sunlight is internally reflected as it passes through the raindrops. Effectively another arc of light emerges but the resulting secondary bow is less bold in its colouring and the colours are reversed.
The third bow is known as a reflection bow. Whilst rare, a reflection rainbow mainly occurs when the sun is lower on the horizon behind you (i.e. late afternoon/evening) and when you are near to a large body of water, such as a river, lake or sea inlet.
Sunlight reflects off the surface of the water and through raindrops, but at a different angle to the direct beam of sunlight.
This secondary beam of sunlight causes the centre of the rainbow arc to be higher in the sky, roughly the same distance above the horizon as the centre of the original rainbow below. This is why the third bow in is at a different angle and crosses over the other rainbows.
Anthony and his wife Jean moved to the area 14 years ago and fell in love with Argyll and Bute. After taking a business course with Argyll and Highlands Enterprises he started my own building business and never looked back. Jean is now the office manager at Kames fish farming in Kilmelford.