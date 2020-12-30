Announcements – January 1, 2021
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
DEATH
McNaught – It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Douglas McNaught, cherished father to Graeme & Carolyn, dearly loved Grandad to Laura & Mark, Father-in-law to Sally and Chris
and loving husband to
the late Margaret McNaught. Naval Architect (Campbeltown Shipyard), golfer, dancer and DIYer extraordinaire. Funeral at Cardross Crematorium Thursday January 7, 2021. Family flowers only please though donations welcome at justgiving.com/fundraising/
douglasmcnaught in aid
of Marie Curie.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
BURKE – The family of the late Denis Burke, would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all his friends for the respect shown to him and to the villagers of Clachan who showed their support in following the cortege to Clachan Cemetery, thanks also to piper John Hunt for his renderings and to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services and personal touch.
MACEACHERN – Donald, David and their families would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy received in the recent sad passing of Isobel. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful people who provided care and support, Sarah and Claire, Carr Gorm, Ardfenaig Care Home, Marie Curie, District Nurses and medical staff of Glenaray Ward. We would also like to extend our thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for his personal and comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professional and compassionate services; Morna for her beautiful flower arrangements and to the Lithgow family for their friendship and kindness shown to Isobel. Lastly our thanks to all those who paid their respects during these difficult times.
IN MEMORIAMS
GORRIE – In memory of a much loved husband, father and grandfather, John who died on January 7, 2020. Forever in our thoughts.
– Catherine and family.
MACFARLANE /LORIMER – In loving memory of Grampa, Granny, Donald Angus, Euphie and Tommy.
Forever in our hearts
Love Mhairi, Eric, Tom and Eilidh xxx
McCALLUM – Treasured memories of James, a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, died January 1, 2017.
Still loved and missed every day.
– Matty
Always in our hearts.
Agnes and family, Jim and Marie and family.