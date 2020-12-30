Announcements – December 25, 2020

DEATHS

MACEACHERN –

Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead on December 20, 2020, Isobel MacEachern, nee MacGilp in her 77th year, of Seaview Ormsary, Lochgilphead beloved wife of the late Donald (Donnie) MacEachern, dearly Loved Mother of Donald and David. Much respected mother in law of Lorraine and Val. Adored Nana of Chris, Jenny, Elizabeth and Elaine, and a very proud great-nana A dearly loved and respected friend to many. A private family service was held on December 23, 2020 at South Knapdale Parish Church, followed by interment at Ormsary Cemetery. Sadly Missed.

THOMPSON – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on December 16, 2020, Annie Logan Muir, in her 94th year, formerly of Meadowpark and Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Reid Cochrane Thompson, much loved mum of Alastair, Irene, Ernest, Andrea, Helen and the late Catherine, a loving granny, great-granny, sister, aunty and friend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

FERGUSON – The Ferguson family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers and messages of sympathy and the support they received following the recent passing of their dad (Bobby). A huge thanks to all the nursing staff and doctors who looked after dad especially in his final weeks in the Sunshine Room. Our sincere thanks to Rev Steve Fulcher for his support and comforting service. A special thanks to Kenneth Blair and staff for their professionalism and making dad’s funeral so personal to the family – Dad would have been pleased at leaving Glenholm on his final journey and with so many people paying their respects at the roadside as he passed by was a great comfort to the family.

MCKERRAL – Iain, Marie and the family of the late Douglas McKerral would like to thank everyone who sent flowers, cards and other expressions of sympathy after her passing. We are indebted to the work of the team at The Beatson, MacMillan nurse Maggie Wilkieson, Community nursing team, Carers Direct and Carr Gomm for providing such essential care. A special thanks to Rev. William Crossan for prayers and comforting words, not just on the day of the funeral but throughout the last few months, whenever our paths crossed. A huge thanks is extended to those able to attend Mums service. We were truly overwhelmed by the number of relatives, friends and neighbours who turned out to see Mum on her last journey around Campbeltown. We are so grateful to Kenny Blair and his team for their compassionate and professional service and The Argyll Hotel for an excellent purvey.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of Margaret Robertson. Words cannot express the feelings in our hearts. Thank you for being with us during this difficult time. Your thoughts, generosity, kindness and words of sympathy are greatly appreciated.

Love Ian, wee Margaret and family.

SLOSS – Eileen Caroline and Tam would like to thank family and friends for all their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad death of Willie to all who paid their respects along the route and all who attended the crematorium. Thanks also to T A Blair for their kind caring and professional services

SUTHERLAND – Sheena and Ian, Cathie and family wish to thank all neighbours, family and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received following Charlie’s passing. It was very touching to see so many people lining the street. Sincere thanks to the doctors, district nurses and staff at Tarbert Medical Practice and Glenarray Ward ,to Rev. Lyn Peden for a very comforting service at Cardross and to Stan Lupton, Funeral Directors for their kind and caring professional services.

WILSON – The family of the late Alexander Aitken Wilson would like to thank all the relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, messages and phone calls of condolence received following the sad loss of Aitken. Sincere thanks to Rev William Crossan for a comforting and befitting service at the church and graveside. To Kenneth Blair and staff at T.A. Blair Funeral Directors for their kindness, compassion and professionalism throughout. To the District Nurses for their care and support, and to the Doctors and Nurses at Campbeltown Hospital who attended to Aitken. Thanks also to the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely tea, and to all who turned out to pay their respects.

IN MEMORIAMS

CHISHOLM – In loving memory of Johnny, who died December 28, 2011.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Netta and family at home and abroad.

FERGUSON – Treasured memories of Charles Ferguson passed away December 27, 2015.

Those we love don’t go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard but always near

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

– Dadie.

FERGUSON – Always remembering our wonderful Dad, Father-in-law and Papa, Charles. Our world changed forever on December 27, 2015.

Missed beyond words.

– Charles, Fiona, Andrew, Lorna, Cameron, Ewan, Holly & Anna

MACCALLUM – Treasured memories of Neil, who died January 1, 2018.

“Always in our thoughts.

Forever in our hearts. “

– Love Betty and family.

MCGLYNN – In loving memory of a dearly loved father and grandfather, Dugald (Tat) McGlynn, who passed away December 29, 2016.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Kenneth, Kerry and Ben

MCLEAN – In loving memory of Betty, passed away December 30, 2011. Dearly beloved wife, mum and granny.

Loved and remembered always.

– Aileen and all the family.

SELFRIDGE – In loving memory of my husband Fred, taken from us on December 26, 2013.

Gone but not forgotten

Think of you everyday.

– Myra xx