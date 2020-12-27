Snow and ice warning issued
The Met Office has warned of a band of rain, sleet and snow followed by wintry showers moving south across western and central parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.
The yellow warning, effective from 3pm and valid until 10am on Monday, December 28, said there could be ‘localised accumulations’ of one to three centimetres (0.3in-1.1in) possible at lower levels.
Above 250 metres, it said accumulations of 5-10 centimetres (1.9in-3.9in) are possible.
Skies are expected to clear from the north overnight and widespread ice is likely to develop and persist through to Monday morning, it said.
A number of regions of Scotland are included in the warning including Highland, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Glasgow.