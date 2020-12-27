Police report – December 25, 2020
Sheep chased by dog
Between 11am and 12pm on Monday December 14, in the Mid Argyll Show field near Ardpatrick Place, Lochgilphead, a large dog was seen to be out of control, off the lead and chasing sheep in the field. A woman was seen to get the dog under control and take it away. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Possession of drugs
On Argyll Street, Lochgilphead at about 1.20pm on Thursday December 17 a car was stopped. The driver, a man aged 39, was about to be searched when he ran off. He was chased and detained on the front green in Lochgilphead and was later charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Drugs found after search
An 18-year-old man was charged with possession of cannabis after a house in MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, was searched by police at around 10.35pm on Thursday December 17. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Lorry set on fire
Between 8pm on Wednesday December 16 and 11am on Friday December 18, a large recovery lorry had a window smashed and the interior of the cab set on fire within a yard at Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating the incident and appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Breach of bail conditions
At about 12.35am on Saturday December 19, in Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, a man aged 36 was charged with breaching bail conditions imposed by the court by communication with a woman. The man was arrested and held for court. A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.