Letters to the editor, December 25, 2020

Elected to represent Tarbert

Sir,

I was disappointed that my amendment, brought to the recent Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee meeting, to retain the underspend of £255,000 designated for Tarbert regeneration improvements, was not supported by Councillor Alastair Redman.

I appreciate that the councillors who represent Lochgilphead were keen that the additional monies should top up the costs of the project at the front green as that tender has come in much in excess of the original budget, but it is deplorable that a councillor elected to represent Tarbert chose to vote against the amendment that would have allowed Tarbert to benefit from the funding allocated for improvements in the village.

I would assure all residents in Tarbert that I will work for the people of Tarbert who elected me to represent them in the best way I can.

Councillor Anne Horn, Kintyre and the Islands

Savings will cost the vulnerable

Sir,

I have been reading the Argyllshire Advertiser for many years, but stories in the last two editions have almost left me lost for words.

Firstly, Councillor Gary Mulvaney has the audacity to ask why savings cannot be made in the IJB/HSCP health and care budget, mentioning the most vulnerable in our society.

Well done Heather Grier (Argyllshire Advertiser letters, December 18) for questioning him.

Secondly it now seems the teaching assistants could be lost due to Argyll and Bute Council budget cuts; again Councillor Mulvaney commented that savings must be made.

I would say that this should not be at the cost to our young people.

Does he think that these youngsters ask to need help? No, they do not and all they ask is to be treated like all other pupils and get an education and contribute to society when and where they can. All of our young people are our future and if they require a little help to get there, then so be it.

I have heard that Councillor Mulvaney says he has an accounting background, but he seems to lack compassion. Is this a trait of accountants?

He is depute leader of the council and policy lead for financial services and major projects. To my mind he is not showing a particularly good example to his fellow councillors by making statements that are ill-informed and condemn the vulnerable to miserable lives.

Argyll and Bute Council led the way with ‘care in the community’ when this was brought in by the Scottish Government; now it seems it doesn’t give a damn for care in the community.

Do his fellow councillors want to be tarred with the same brush?

Is everyone in Councillor Mulvaney’s Helensburgh Central ward hale and hearty with no disabilities? I do not think so.

Maybe now is the time that Councillor Mulvaney looks at his current positions before Argyll and Bute Council gains a reputation it does not deserve.

An incredibly angry resident of Argyll and Bute, name and address supplied

Take festive dip for Marie Curie

Sir,

End of life charity Marie Curie is calling on people across Scotland to brave the chill and do a festive dip to show support for those impacted by death, dying and bereavement.

This year has been challenging for many and the charity sector has taken a huge hit, with fundraising events cancelled since Covid-19 hit in the spring. Marie Curie nurses have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic caring for people at end of life at the Glasgow and Edinburgh hospices and in people’s homes across Scotland.

Marie Curie needs to raise £250,000 every month to provide care and services in Scotland.

During the festive season, I hope our supporters will back the new Christmas campaign – running from December 26 to January 1 – encouraging people and their four-legged friends to get outdoors and do a festive dip either bare footed or in wellies, in the sea, a puddle or a bucket of ice.

We are asking people to take a photo of themselves taking the dip, post it on their social media channels, tag seven friends and donate £7 to Marie Curie.

We know there has been much sadness this year and we want people to smile throughout the festive season.

Living in Scotland we are never short of a puddle or two, and are lucky to be surrounded by coastlines, so there’s always going to be the perfect opportunity for the whole family to get outdoors and unleash their inner child.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/festivedip2020.

Debbie Mooney, head of community fundraising, Marie Curie

Sir,

The fact that UNICEF, the UN’s child protection wing, will for the first time intervene to support those at risk of hunger in the UK, is a damning indictment on the depths to which the UK has sunk.

UNICEF has put its funding behind a scheme designed to provide breakfast boxes to 1,800 families over the course of the Christmas holidays – marking the first emergency response in the UK by the organisation since it was founded in 1946.

Rising levels of food poverty in the UK are an absolute disgrace and the Tory government should be ashamed of this.

We are supposedly one of the richest countries in the world. Our children should not have to rely on humanitarian charities that are more used to operating in war zones and in response to natural disasters.

Alex Orr, Edinburgh

Conditions on Islay

Sir,

I was delighted recently to catch up with my constituents in Port Ellen.

I was updated on local road and pavement conditions, I also heard of the many economic challenges that have come about as a result the Covid-19 pandemic, cancelled ferries and the constant road closures at the Rest and be Thankful.

On these matters and so much more, I will continue to work to get them resolved.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Kintyre and the Islands