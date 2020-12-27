Baby bank charity is a lifesaver for new mums
A ‘baby bank’ has been gifted 14 crates of quality items from Aldi Oban.
The Tiny Treasures Baby Bank helps provide vital supplies to families and mums with newborns and toddlers which can quickly outgrow what they need leading to a cost.
The local charity celebrates its own first birthday this month and serves a large area from Oban to Campbeltown.
It includes Tarbet, Lochgilphead, Kilmelford, Kilmartin, Minard, Inveraray and Ardfern.
It was established by two mums from Ardfern – Bonnie Stephen and Clair Smith – and there are now more than 100 similar banks across the UK.
Bonnie, a mum-of-three who previously worked for children’s charities in Albania, praised the recent contribution from Aldi.
She said the need for items such as baby bottles, bedding for Moses’ baskets, nappies and baby washing powders continues to be in high demand.
‘We would like to say a massive thank you to Aldi Oban for their incredibly kind donation of baby items,’ said Bonnie.
‘Over the past couple of weeks, Tiny Treasures has started to receive a constant stream of referrals from midwives, social workers and health visitors from Oban to Campbeltown.
‘This has been such a challenging year for so many, we are hearing more and more from families who have unexpectedly lost jobs, taken pay cuts, suffered ill health or had totally unexpected circumstances arise.’
In the last week alone, a total of 12 packages have been dispatched.
Bonnie added: ‘As mums we so often feel like we have to keep everything going from one day to the next and keep it all together.
‘Please ask for help and reach out for support – we are here for you, as so many of you have been there for each other throughout this very challenging year.’
The charity takes referrals from organisations working in health and social care.
People can also self refer and then receive an emergency support package of items tailored to their needs.
Long-established local independent company Mathesons Furnishings of Oban has helped provided a storage area for donated items with the emphasis on donations of a good standard.
For more information, please visit www.tinytreasuresbabybank.co.uk