Your Pictures – a look back at 2020
In this Christmas edition we take a look back at a selection of the fantastic photographs from our readers featured in the Argyllshire Advertiser each week during 2020. This week we remember readers’ pictures from the first half of the year.
And look out for another featured reader’s image on page nine of this week’s edition.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk
January
Neil Lea from Kirn, near Dunoon, submitted this seemingly timeless photo of Inveraray taken from St Catherines on the opposite shore of Loch Fyne.
PIC:
no_a04YourPictures_NeilLea01
February
Ted the dog found his best angle as he posed for a photo in front of Tarbert Castle on a beautiful winter morning’s walk with owner Fiona McCuish from Ardrishaig.
PIC:
no_a07YourPictures01_FionaMcCuish
March
This photograph was submitted by Allan Redpath from Lochgair.
Allan captured a blue sky at Carrick abandoned township near Lochgilphead on a rare sunny day in early March.
no_a11YourPics01_AllanRedpath
April
Lochgilphead photographer Marc Pickering sent us this stunning photograph, taken in his garden at the end of April, of a bee buzzing about its business.
PIC:
no_a18YourPictures_MarcPickering
May
This photograph of ‘furloughed creels at Crinan’ was submitted by Siobhán Canavan from Cairnbaan and shows creels lying temporarily idle at the pier during the coronavirus lockdown.
PIC:
no_a21YourPictures_SiobhanCanavan01
June
Remember the glorious weather back in the spring and early summer? Simon Macdonald from Kilmichael Glassary submitted this sunny image of his ‘village in bloom’, taken in late June.
PIC:
no_a27YourPictures02_SimonMacdonald