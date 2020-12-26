News from the districts, December 25, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Isle of Bute

The people of Bute, led by Angela Callaghan, have been honoured in the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards.

The awards, backed by the Daily Record, hope to lift the nation’s spirits by acknowledging ordinary people who have gone above and beyond for others.

Angela Callaghan and the people of Bute will receive the TSB Community Hero award at a special awards show to be broadcast by STV on Hogmanay at 10.45pm, hosted by Kirsty Gallacher and Elaine C Smith.

At the height of the migrant crisis, Angela and her community threw open their doors and their hearts to families fleeing the war in Syria.

In 2015, 24 Syrian families arrived on the Isle of Bute as part of the UK’s pledge to welcome 20,000 people fleeing the war-torn country.

At a time when not everyone in Britain was open to new arrivals, Angela was among those who helped the families get settled and used to their new island life. She led the island’s reception committee and also helped to organise donations of everything from shoes and blankets to spices and chickpeas to make the newcomers feel welcome.

She also adapted the food bank she runs on Bute to help the new residents. Several of the young Syrians later helped Angela with her drive at Christmas to hand out gifts and food parcels to other under-privileged families.

Five years on, 17 families remain, putting down roots, including some who have started their own businesses including a hairdresser, Syrian takeaway and bakery.

Dunoon

Three pupils from Dunoon Grammar School have been selected to join the education recovery youth panel run by Young Scot and Children in Scotland.

The school’s junior leaders Ailsa Brown and Kathyrn Wilson along with head girl Amelia McFarlane, applied to join the panel last month and were delighted to be chosen, alongside 12 other young people on the panel, to help shape the Scottish Government’s Covid-19 education work.

Argyll and Bute Council policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘I have no doubt that the girls will work hard to make the voices of their fellow pupils clear and to ensure that education and young people are put at the forefront of the Scottish Government’s framework as we move towards Covid recovery. Well done – you are an asset to Dunoon, and to Argyll and Bute as a whole. I wish you all the very best.’

Head Teacher David Mitchell added: ‘I am extremely proud of our young people. I know they will make an excellent contribution to the Covid-19 recovery group and share the views of young people from across Argyll and Bute.’

Tarbert

Organisers of the drive to raise money to create disabled access and other amenities at Tarbert church have thanked the anonymous donor of a framed Jolomo (John Lowrie Morrison) limited edition, signed print to help the fund.

Perfect for that last minute Christmas gift, the Jolomo design is also available on mugs, cards, coasters, fridge magnets and small framed prints – all available in the thrift shop in Tarbert or by calling Lisa MacFarlane on 07900 174977. There is also a special church design available, by the late John Leckie.

Lisa said: ‘Thank you to John L Morrison and the family of John Leckie for donating the copyright to the church – it is much appreciated.

She added: ‘We are nearly there with the disabled access – thank you for your support.