Hall vision built on Cairndow community spirit
A pop-up community café at Cairndow Village Hall allowed people the chance to see the work undertaken over the past few months.
Held on the afternoon of Saturday December 19, the café was fully risk-assessed and met with Argyll and Bute Council requirements, being licensed and all seated, with 12 socially-distanced tables for a bubble of (maximum) four people each.
Hall committee members were on hand to explain the latest developments, which include a community garden and clinic room development, and proposals for a ‘Coorie Inn’ drop-in facility.
Cairndow Village Hall was used for childcare for more than a decade, and when the new Fyne Den childcare facility was opened at the head of Loch Fyne a new hall committee took over the running of the hall to help maintain it for the community.
Hall maintenance costs around £5,000 per annum, and though the pandemic has removed income streams the hall still needs to be maintained, heated and all utilities and insurance paid.
Improvements needed for the hall include a new boiler, replacement kitchen white goods and an upgrade to a range of fixtures, fittings and access.
While there are reserves to complete this work, the hall recreation committee (HRC) must be financially self-reliant, which will necessitate regular fundraising and attracting a wide range of paying users.
The HRC is currently focused on reducing social isolation and loneliness by providing community-led groups, activities and services such as a lunch club, young people’s group, film events, book exchange, reading and craft group and community kitchen, chess and domino club.
A gym is already available and a community garden, including a kitchen garden and garden of remembrance, is also planned.
A private consultation room is also under construction within the hall to allow development of NEAR ME telemedicine and outreach services and reduce the need for lengthy and often arduous travel for NHS appointments.
Funding of £5,000 was secured from the National Lottery to develop the clinic room and community garden, while £1,500 has been received from Argyll and Bute HSCP to purchase a laptop, printer and sink unit for the clinic room. The HSCP has also provided a webcam, headset and hands-free audio unit for remote consultations.
Among a number of private donations was money to provide frames for WWII remembrance boards researched by the late Bob Adams. Sadly, Bob was unable to finish this work, which was then completed by Here We Are. The boards now have pride of place in the Coorie Inn.
Sharon Hepburn, acting chairwoman of Cairndow HRC, said: ‘We are grateful to all our donors. The HRC also wants to acknowledge the value of the donation of time.
‘The hall is entirely dependent on volunteers. Without residents giving their time the hall would not work.
‘Over recent months the HRC has been overwhelmed by the generous donation of people’s time to improve and develop the facility.
‘A huge thank you to you all.’