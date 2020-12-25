‘Three Ps’ and posters at Tarbert sewer project
The team working on a £3.4m project to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Tarbert recently paid a socially distanced visit to Tarbert Academy.
The project team has been working closely with the school to keep pupils updated on the work, including information on site safety and how they can help to protect the environment by only flushing the ‘three Ps’ – pee, poo and (toilet) paper.
The team ran a poster competition with the school and the winning designs were presented to pupils while on a site visit on December 18. The posters, printed on durable metal sheets, are now on public display near the site.
The improvement project is being delivered by Scottish Water’s alliance partner amey Black and Veatch (aBV).
Paul Milligan, communications manager at aBV, said: ‘Engaging and working closely with the community is a vital part of any project of this scale and we’ve been very impressed with the enthusiasm and interest shown by the pupils here at Tarbert Academy.
‘It’s also been great to have the opportunity to get an important message across to pupils about only flushing the ‘three Ps’.
‘By increasing the capacity of the local sewerage network, our new infrastructure in Tarbert will help tackle the issue of sewer flooding. Everyone can play their part in helping to protect the environment by only flushing the three Ps.’
The project involves increasing the size of almost 350 metres of sewer pipe, with large diameter sewers being installed along Barmore Road, Harbour Street, and on a short section of School Road.
Work goes on in a challenging environment, with continued wet weather and tidal events which flood excavations and restrict access to the working areas but, despite this, the team had laid 30 metres of new pipework along Harbour Street and installed two new manholes by the end of last week .
To minimise disruption the improvement work is being carried out in phases and a road closure, originally planned for Barmore Road in January 2021, has now been avoided.
The next phase of the project is due to start on Barmore Road (A83) on January 6.
Temporary traffic lights will operate on Barmore Road for approximately three months to allow for a water main diversion and the installation of a new sewer pipe.
Parking restrictions will also be in place on Barmore Road during this time. Work will continue on Harbour Street.
The scheme is due to be completed by autumn 2021 subject to weather, tidal conditions and government restrictions relating to Covid-19.
PICS:
Tarbert Academy pupils proudly show off their colourful artwork. 51_a52Tarbert_ScotWater02
An example of the imaginative posters the young people of Tarbert. 51_a52Tarbert_ScotWater05
Work goes on in wet weather to instal the new large diameter pipes on Harbour Street. 51_a52Tarbert_ScotWater06