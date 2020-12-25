Inveraray pays tribute to heroes of 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

After a year in which true community heroes came to the fore in testing times across the region, Inveraray has celebrated its own champions.

Before the pandemic interrupted, Inveraray’s annual Unsung Hero Award would be presented as part of a glittering festive evening involving a lantern parade complete with pipe band, Christmas lights switch-on ceremony and a sociable evening in the fire station later on.

With no ceremony, this year it was a little different but the public nominations for the award, run by Inveraray Community Council, flooded in nonetheless.

This year’s winners are David and Cathie Owen, proprietors of The Tipsy Laird shop.

Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers said: ‘David and Cathie have done so much for the community over the years in their own quiet way. Santa wouldn’t have had any sweets to give the kids without their donations and most clubs and groups in the town would be raffle prizes short as I’ve never known anyone to be turned away empty handed when looking for prizes.

‘Since going back into their shop earlier this year they have picked up where they left off with their generosity. The residents of Chalmers Court know only to phone the shop and their shopping will be delivered to them. Thank you to them both and congratulations, it is well deserved.’

There was also a special mention, flowers and a bottle for another Inveraray resident, Margaret Mather.

Linda explained: ‘During lockdown Margaret looked after her neighbours and she was often to be seen in the shops with two or three different lists of shopping. People like Margaret are what Inveraray is all about.’

Also run by the community council, the joint winners of the Christmas house lights competition were Robert MacKee, Robert MacCulloch and Alan Hendry.

Winner of the best Christmas shop window was Brambles, complete with hand-painted decoration.

Many in the Inveraray community, however, wanted to pay tribute to the work done on their behalf by Linda herself. So much so that she was presented with a surprise one-off award inscribed ‘To Linda, for being a star in 2020’.

She said: ‘It’s not often I’m speechless! I’m lucky as I’ve got good people around me who are willing to go the extra mile for this community, and can’t thank them enough for it.

‘Merry Christmas and a happy new year – and let’s hope that next year is kinder to us all.’