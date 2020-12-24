Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 25, 2020
Reflecting on 2020, what a year it has been.
On a national scale, this time last year we had the uncertainty of Brexit following months of political infighting and indecision at Westminster.
Nearer home, feelings ran high over the way we care for those in our community affected by dementia.
It then came to light there was and is – though work is under way to improve matters – a chronic problem with staff bullying in our health and care public services.
Then there was, and is, the Rest and be Thankful. Not unexpectedly, it came down at least twice. While money continues to be spent on ‘mitigation’, in a seemingly rushed decision we had to consider 11 ‘alternatives’, most of which will never be seriously considered.
All of the above was, of course, set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which rumbles on today. And Brexit still looms…
But, for all the gloom, what has shone this year has been the community spirit across Argyll. We are stronger when we support each other and that is what will get us through.
A very well-earned Merry Christmas to all our readers and advertisers.