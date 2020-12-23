Santa Bus spreads joy far and wide
Things were a little different to previous years, but Mid Argyll Round Table still managed to get Santa’s sleigh round the region – much to the delight of children of all ages.
Described as an ‘audio and visual experience’ this year, social distancing and safety were the primary considerations.
Thanks to West Coast Motors, Santa set off with a few friends on his own Magical Santa ‘bubble’ Bus, stopping off at a number of special Santa bus stops.
Tarbert was the first port of call on Friday December 18, with a tour round Lochgilphead the following day. The final leg saw the Santa Bus spread joy from Kilmichael Glassary to Inveraray on Sunday.
Colin MacFarlane of Mid Argyll Round Table said: ‘It went fantastically, better than anyone imagined and I think that was because it was well organised. Everyone needed that little bit of light relief, fun and maybe a little bit of reassurance that regular events can still happen, albeit slightly altered to ensure everyone is safe.
‘We’ve never had such (socially distanced) crowds and we’re truly grateful to everyone who came out to enjoy Santa and his friends.
‘Special thanks to John Hunt, our piper, and West Coast Motors staff, in particular Robert ‘Peachy’ MacKay, who is now Santa’s personal driver.’