Driving under the influence – is it worth it?

Police Scotland is reinforcing its drink and drug driving message for the festive season.
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can have devastating consequences, and is a key factor in fatal and serious injury collisions.
The police can now carry out roadside drug testing for drivers suspected of being under the influence of drugs, while drivers are reminded that they could still be over the limit the morning after drinking alcohol.
If you are caught drink or drug driving, you could lose your licence, your vehicle, possibly your job and even go to jail.
The message is – are these risks worth taking?
Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie, Police Scotland area commander for Mid Argyll and Kintyre, said: ‘The festive season will be different for us all, but alcohol and drug drive limits remain unchanged.
‘Road Safety remains a priority for Police Scotland and officers throughout Argyll continue to patrol our roads 24/7 to improve driver behaviour and detect those who put others at risk by driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
‘Everyone reacts differently to alcohol and I urge drivers to take seriously their personal responsibility to ensure they are fit to drive to keep our roads safe this Christmas.’
Police can now carry out roadside drug testing. no_a52_Police01
Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie. no_a10marlenebaillie01