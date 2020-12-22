Call for musket return
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A Lochgilphead man who broke up an antique firearm before dumping it says he would love to get it back.
Though the musket, used for display over the years, was broken into pieces and the wooden stock used for kindling, the former owner said he ‘can’t sleep for worrying someone might find it and put it back together’.
The man, who prefers to remain anonymous, said he had contacted the police, who believed the pieces would be in landfill and not too much of a risk.
‘It’s really bothering me’, he said. ‘If anyone finds the pieces, please let me know by phoning 07534 062829.’